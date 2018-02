Feb 12 (Reuters) - Wwpkg Holdings Co Ltd:

* ‍QTRLY REVENUE HK$113.1 MILLION VERSUS HK$115.1 MILLION

* QTRLY PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS HK$2.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$2.7 MILLION

* ‍EXPECT OVERALL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FY18 WILL CONTINUE TO BENEFIT FROM ABSENCE OF ADVERSITIES AFFECTING GROUP'S OPERATIONS IN PREVIOUS YEAR​