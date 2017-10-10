FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide's unit enters into timeshare loan-backed variable funding note purchase facility
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
October 10, 2017 / 9:11 PM / in 9 days

BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide's unit enters into timeshare loan-backed variable funding note purchase facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Wyndham Worldwide Corp

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - ‍On October 5, 2017, unit of co entered into a timeshare loan-backed variable funding note purchase facility, Series 2017-A

* Wyndham Worldwide Corp - ‍facility provides for a 15 month commitment period followed by a 12 month amortization period​

* Wyndham Worldwide-‍under indenture, issuer can issue, timeshare loan-backed variable funding notes in maximum principal amount of $750 million​ - SEC filing Source : (bit.ly/2y7O48y) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.