Feb 9 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* WYNN RESORTS - STEPHEN WYNN‘S COUNSEL SUBMITTED LETTER TO PARTIES IN LAWSUIT IN WHICH ELAINE WYNN ASSERTED CERTAIN CROSS CLAIMS AGAINST STEPHEN WYNN

* WYNN RESORTS - STEPHEN WYNN NO LONGER CONTESTS THAT AMENDED & RESTATED STOCKHOLDER AGREEMENT, DATED JAN 6, 2010, IS INVALID AND UNENFORCEABLE

* WYNN RESORTS - STEPHEN WYNN INFORMED CO HE HAS NO IMMEDIATE PLANS TO SELL SHARES OF CO THAT HE OWNS