Feb 12 (Reuters) - Wynn Resorts Ltd:

* SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF WYNN RESORTS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RETAINS GIBSON, DUNN & CRUTCHER LLP, EXPANDS REVIEW

* WYNN RESORTS - ‍SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF BOARD WILL CONDUCT EXPANDED AND COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF WYNN RESORTS’ INTERNAL POLICIES AND PROCEDURES

* WYNN RESORTS LTD - ‍BOARD ALSO SAID THAT NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE WILL COMMENCE PROCESS TO ADD ADDITIONAL DIRECTORS