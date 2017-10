Oct 10 (Reuters) - Wynnstay Group Plc

* APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS & SALE OF 18 STORES

* ‍CHRISTOPHER BENJAMIN BARRETT AND JOHN ALLAN CARPENTER OF DOW SCHOFIELD WATTS BUSINESS RECOVERY APPOINTED AS ADMINISTRATORS TO JUST FOR PETS​

* ‍TERMS HAVE BEEN AGREED BY ADMINISTRATORS FOR SALE OF 18 STORES OF JUST FOR PETS TO PSR TRADING LTD​

* ‍REMAINING 7 STORES ARE, UNFORTUNATELY, EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED​