Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc:

* X-CHEM AND GILEAD ANNOUNCE DRUG DISCOVERY COLLABORATION

* ‍X-CHEM-AS PER AGREEMENT, CO TO SCREEN PROPRIETARY DEX(TM) LIBRARIES TO DISCOVER THERAPEUTIC LEADS AGAINST TARGETS IN ANTIVIRAL, ADDITIONAL THERAPEUTIC AREAS​

* X-CHEM- ‍UNDER TERMS ,CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT, POTENTIAL LICENSING FEES,& ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS

* X-CHEM​- GILEAD ‍HAS OPTION TO LICENSE DRUG LEADS DISCOVERED UNDER COLLABORATION, FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION OF RESULTING PROGRAMS