#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 6, 2017 / 10:40 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Xactly purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others​​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Xactly Corp:

* Xactly - ‍on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others​​

* Xactly - ‍lawsuit alleges that merger with Vista Equity offers inadequate consideration to co's stockholders

* Xactly- ‍lawsuit alleges co violated section 14(a) of exchange act, rule 14a-9 by purportedly omitting material info from proxy issued related with deal Source text: (bit.ly/2tUcbFW) Further company coverage:

