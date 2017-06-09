BRIEF-XBiotech announces discontinuation of phase III study for colorectal cancer based on second interim analysis

June 9 (Reuters) - XBiotech Inc:
* XBiotech announces discontinuation of phase III study for colorectal cancer based on second interim analysis
* IDMC had no safety concerns from unblinded analysis
* Committee recommended early termination of phase III study for colorectal cancer as findings not sufficient to meet efficacy or threshold
* Findings will not affect efforts to pursue approval of therapy based on successful completion of European study
* In coming weeks, plans to analyze data to further understand primary & secondary endpoint data relating to phase III study for colorectal cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)