Sept 15 (Reuters) - XBiotech Inc

* XBiotech - on Sept 14, although there were advancements in certain areas of application European Medicines Agency has maintained its May 18, 2017 opinion

* XBiotech says EMA's opinion maintained following re-examination of its Marketing Authorization Application for its lead product candidate in EUROPE- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2h6RUnU] Further company coverage: