Dec 22 (Reuters) - Xbrane Biopharma Ab:

* ‍CO‘S LARGEST SHAREHOLDER SERENDIPITY IXORA AB, INTENDS TO DISTRIBUTE ALL ITS SHARES IN XBRANE TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS​

* ‍AFTER DISTRIBUTION SERENDIPITY GROUP AB WILL OWN 10.51 PERCENT OF OUTSTANDING SHARES IN XBRANE AND BE LARGEST SHAREHOLDER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)