BRIEF-Xbrane says expect to enter into agreement for out-licensing of Spherotide to China in Q1 2018​

* REG-XBRANE BIOPHARMA INFORMS ABOUT ONGOING NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING OUT-LICENSING OF SPHEROTIDE TO CHINA

* XBRANE IS IN DISCUSSIONS AND NEGOTIATIONS WITH POTENTIAL PARTNERS REGARDING OUT-LICENSING OF SPHEROTIDE AND XLUCANE​

* ‍FINAL NEGOTIATION FOR AGREEMENT TOOK PLACE DURING CHINESE PARTNER‘S VISIT IN SWEDEN AND IN ITALY IN DECEMBER​

* ‍ENTERING OF AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE DURING Q1 OF 2018​

* ONE OF THESE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNS OUT-LICENSING OF RIGHTS TO SELL, MARKET SPHEROTIDE IN CHINA TO A LARGE CHINESE COMPANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: