5 days ago
BRIEF-Xcerra says on Aug 4, co, Unic Capital Management Co, Hubei Xinyan Equity Investment Partnership, entered certain assignment and assumption agreement​
#Bonds News
August 7, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Xcerra says on Aug 4, co, Unic Capital Management Co, Hubei Xinyan Equity Investment Partnership, entered certain assignment and assumption agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Xcerra Corp

* Xcerra - On August 4, co, Unic Capital Management Co, Hubei Xinyan Equity Investment Partnership, entered certain assignment and assumption agreement​

* Xcerra Corp - Unic Capital transferred, conveyed, assigned and delivered to parent of unic capital's right, interests, benefits, liabilities, obligations

* Xcerra - Pursuant to terms of deal,limited partnership agreed to pay, perform, fulfill, discharge obligations, liabilities of unic capital relating to deal

* Xcerra - merger assignment does not relieve Unic from performance of obligations under merger agreement in event parent does not perform obligations Source text: (bit.ly/2vFwNSz) Further company coverage:

