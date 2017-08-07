FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Xcerra says on Aug 4, co, Unic Capital Management Co, Hubei Xinyan Equity Investment Partnership, entered certain assignment and assumption agreement​
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
August 7, 2017 / 1:18 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Xcerra says on Aug 4, co, Unic Capital Management Co, Hubei Xinyan Equity Investment Partnership, entered certain assignment and assumption agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Xcerra Corp

* Xcerra - On August 4, co, Unic Capital Management Co, Hubei Xinyan Equity Investment Partnership, entered certain assignment and assumption agreement​

* Xcerra Corp - Unic Capital transferred, conveyed, assigned and delivered to parent of unic capital’s right, interests, benefits, liabilities, obligations

* Xcerra - Pursuant to terms of deal,limited partnership agreed to pay, perform, fulfill, discharge obligations, liabilities of unic capital relating to deal

* Xcerra - merger assignment does not relieve Unic from performance of obligations under merger agreement in event parent does not perform obligations Source text: (bit.ly/2vFwNSz) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.