Jan 5 (Reuters) - Xencor Inc:

* XENCOR INC - EXPECT INITIAL DATA FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL OF XMAB®5871 IN SYSTEMIC LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS

* XENCOR INC - INITIATE PHASE 3 TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)