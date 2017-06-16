FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xencor reports interim positive data from ongoing mid-stage study of XMAB5871
June 16, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Xencor reports interim positive data from ongoing mid-stage study of XMAB5871

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Xencor Inc-

* Xencor presents interim data from an ongoing, open-label, phase 2 study of xmab®5871 in igg4-related disease at eular 2017

* Xencor Inc - ‍every other week intravenous administration of xmab5871 in patients with active igg4-rd has been well tolerated​

* Xencor Inc - ‍6 patients attained disease remission (an igg4-rd responder index of 0) in study​

* Xencor Inc - ‍no severe aes deemed related to xmab5871 were reported​

* Xencor Inc - ‍as of april 18, 10 patients have completed study, 3 of whom discontinued early as reported previously in nov 2016, 5 patients are ongoing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

