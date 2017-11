Nov 2 (Reuters) - Xenetic Biosciences

* Xenetic Biosciences enters into sublicense agreement related to its Polyxen technology with Baxalta Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shire Plc

* Xenetic Biosciences Inc - ‍Xenetic to receive one-time payment of $7.5 million and single digit royalty payments based upon net sales​