Oct 30 (Reuters) - Xerium Technologies Inc

* Xerium reports Q3 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 sales $118.5 million versus $119.2 million

* Xerium Technologies Inc - qtrly ‍order backlog at $166.0 million, up from $162.0 million at September 30, 2016​

* Xerium Technologies Inc - ‍full year adjusted EBITDA outlook increased to at least $97 million​

* Xerium Technologies Inc - ‍reiterated full year free cash flow in low teens range​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: