Nov 9 (Reuters) - Xero Ltd:

* H1 FY17 ‍operating revenue NZ$187.8 million​, up 37 percent‍

* Net loss after tax for half year improved to $21.1 million from loss of $43.9 million over H1 FY17​

* Established a NZ$100 million stand-by debt facility, with BNZ and ANZ banks​

* “‍Cash usage in FY18 is forecast to reduce from FY17”​

* All figures in NZ$‍‍​