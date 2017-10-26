FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2017 / 11:17 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Xerox Corp Q3 adjusted EPS 89 cents‍​‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp

* Xerox Corp - qtrly GAAP EPS from continuing operations of 67 cents ‍​

* Xerox Corp - qtrly adjusted eps of 89 cents‍​

* Qtrly total revenue of $2.5 billion, down 5.0 percent or 5.9 percent in constant currency year-over-year ‍​

* Xerox Corp - ‍​ affirms full-year revenue and adjusted operating margin guidance; raises lower-end of eps guidance

* Xerox Corp sees full-year 2017 guidance of GAAP EPS from continuing operations to $1.97 to $2.13‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $2.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xerox Corp sees full-year 2017 adjusted eps to $3.28 to $3.44

* Xerox Corp - the company expects to end the year with more than $1.0 billion of cash on its balance sheet‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2i5E2KZ) Further company coverage:

