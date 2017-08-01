FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
BRIEF-Xerox reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87
August 1, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Xerox reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp

* Xerox reports second-quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

* Q2 revenue $2.57 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.61 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.20 to $3.44

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.84 to $2.08 from continuing operations

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations

* Xerox Corp says affirms full-year revenue, cash flow and operating margin guidance; narrows eps guidance

* Affirms full-year revenue, cash flow and operating margin guidance

* Xerox Corp - ‍financial statements for prior periods revised to reflect equity income impact from fujifilm investigation of fuji xerox accounting practices​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.33, revenue view $10.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xerox- ‍review identified total adjustments of abt JPY 40 billion were required to Fuji Xerox's results for period 2009 through 2017​

* Xerox Corp - ‍cumulative correction would have a material effect on company's current year consolidated financial statements​

* Xerox - will revise previously issued annual, interim consolidated financial statements for 2014, 2015 and 2016 and Q1 of 2017 next time they are filed​

* Xerox Corp - ‍xerox continues to expect to generate operating cash flow from continuing operations of $700 to $900 million in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

