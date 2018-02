BRIEF-Xerox Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Of $1.04/Share

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp:

* XEROX REPORTS STRONG FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 RESULTS; DELIVERS ON FULL-YEAR COMMITMENTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.50 TO $3.70

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.30 TO $2.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.04

* Q4 REVENUE $2.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.65 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.97 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.78 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* FOR FY 2018 CO EXPECTS ITS REVENUE TRAJECTORY TO IMPROVE, DECLINING 2 TO 4 PERCENT AT CONSTANT CURRENCY‍​

* FOR FY 2018 CO EXPECTS TO GENERATE OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $900 MILLION TO $1,100 MILLION