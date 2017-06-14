FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Xerox says Fujifilm releases redacted Japanese language version of independent investigation committee's report
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 14, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Xerox says Fujifilm releases redacted Japanese language version of independent investigation committee's report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Xerox Corp:

* Xerox Corp - on June 12,Fujifilm released redacted japanese language version of independent investigation committee’s report

* Xerox Corp - Fujifilm also stated that an english language version of the report would be made available shortly

* Says currently analyzing information contained in report, as well as seeking additional information from Fujifilm and Fuji Xerox‍​

* Xerox Corp says following Fujifilm Holdings' June 12 report, anticipate having to reflect the increase in the adjustments in its financial statements‍​ Source text:(bit.ly/2rsjVOx) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.