BRIEF-XG Technology and Tesacom sign memorandum of understanding to provide mobile broadband and video communications solutions in Latin America

Nov 7 (Reuters) - XG Technology Inc
* XG Technology and Tesacom sign memorandum of understanding to provide mobile broadband and video communications solutions in Latin America
* XG Technology Inc - Focus of agreement will be defense, security and commercial sectors
* XG Technology - Co,Tesacom will also explore opportunities for sale of IMT and Vislink Equipment in Latin America
* XG Technology Inc - Signed a MOU with Buenos Aires-based Tesacom for resale of Xmax, IMT and Vislink products and solutions in Latin America