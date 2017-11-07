BRIEF-XG Technology and Tesacom sign memorandum of understanding to provide mobile broadband and video communications solutions in Latin America

Nov 7 (Reuters) - XG Technology Inc

* XG Technology and Tesacom sign memorandum of understanding to provide mobile broadband and video communications solutions in Latin America

* XG Technology Inc - Focus of agreement will be defense, security and commercial sectors

* XG Technology - Co,Tesacom will also explore opportunities for sale of IMT and Vislink Equipment in Latin America​

* XG Technology Inc - ‍Signed a MOU with Buenos Aires-based Tesacom for resale of Xmax, IMT and Vislink products and solutions in Latin America​