July 17 (Reuters) - Xiamen Changelight Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 5.0 billion yuan ($738.89 million) in chip production project in Nanchang city

* Says it plans to set up unit with registered capital of 300 million yuan for chip production project

* Says it plans to set up industry fund worth up to 700 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tvtusv; bit.ly/2t5P0V9; bit.ly/2thxSQg

