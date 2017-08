Aug 10 (Reuters) - Xiamen HongXin Electron-tech Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy photoelectric assets for 531-654 million yuan ($79.62-98.06 million), share trade suspended from August 10

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2urIjNI

