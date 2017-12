Nov 30 (Reuters) - Xidelang Holdings Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND POLICY COMMENCING FOR FY ENDING DEC. 31, 2017‍​

* AS PER ANNOUNCED DIVIDEND POLICY, 20 PCT OF CO'S PROFIT AFTER TAX, EXCLUDING EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS TO BE DISTRIBUTED AS DIVIDEND PAYMENT Source text: (bit.ly/2keVNfT) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)