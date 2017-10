Sept 28 (Reuters) - XILAM ANIMATION SA:

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 2.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* XILAM REAFFIRMS ITS GOAL OF DELIVERING APPROXIMATELY 350 HALF-HOURS OF PROGRAMS BY THE END OF 2020​ Source text: bit.ly/2yK3ptd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)