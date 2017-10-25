BRIEF-Xilinx reports Q2 earnings per share $0.65

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Xilinx Inc

* Xilinx announces second quarter 2018 results; eighth consecutive quarter of revenue growth

* Q2 earnings per share $0.65

* Q2 sales $620 million versus I/B/E/S view $620.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xilinx Inc - ‍for December quarter fiscal year 2018 sales are expected to be approximately $615 - $645 million​

* Xilinx Inc - for ‍December quarter fiscal year 2018 gross margin is expected to be 69% to 71%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: