Feb 23 (Reuters) - Xing SE:

* XING SAYS EBITDA ROSE 22 PERCENT TO 58.4 MILLION EUROS IN 2017

* XING PROPOSES INCREASE IN DIVIDEND FOR 2017 TO 1.68 EUROS PER SHARE VON 1.37 EUROS

* XING SAYS 2017 REVENUE WAS AROUND 190 MILLION EUROS, UP 26 PERCENT FROM 2016