Aug 3 (Reuters) - Xingda International Holdings Ltd :

* Group is expected to record net profit attributable to owners of company in range of rmb200 million to rmb220 million for HY

* Expected result due to ‍increase in overall gross profit margin of group's products​

* Expected result due to an increase in average selling price and sales volume of group's products which led to an increase in revenue