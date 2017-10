Sept 13 (Reuters) - Xinhua Winshare Publishing & Media Co Ltd:

* Announces ‍transfer of 85% equity interest in Beijing Huaying Winshare Movie & Tv Culture Co

* Deal for consideration of RMB115.8 million

* Company can expect to realise a gain of about RMB25 million through equity transfer

* ‍Upon completion, Beijing Huaying Winshare Movie & Tv Culture shall cease to be a subsidiary of company​