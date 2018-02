Feb 23 (Reuters) - Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd:

* NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING TAKEOVER OF ANBANG INSURANCE BY CHINA INSURANCE REGULATORY COMMISSION

* RECEIVED NOTICE OF ANBANG INSURANCE GROUP STATING ANBANG GROUP AND SUBORDINATE BODIES ARE IN STABLE OPERATION

* ANBANG NOTICE ALSO STATED IT WILL NOT REDUCE HOLDING OF SHARES IN COMPANY IN NEAR FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: