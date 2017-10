Aug 9 (Reuters) - Xinjiang Guannong Fruit & Antler Group Co Ltd

* Says it will invest in Xinjiang-based cotton firm using 85.4 percent stake in Bazhou-based cotton firm

* Says it will hold 51.3 percent stake in Xinjiang-based cotton firm and Bazhou-based cotton firm will become wholly owned unit of Xinjiang-based cotton firm after investment

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/1B37oo

