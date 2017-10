July 17 (Reuters) - Xinlong Holding Group Company Ltd

* Says it expected FY 2017 H1 net loss to be 25 million yuan to 35 million yuan versus net loss of 11.8 million yuan year ago

* Comments that investment loss, slumped market and industry input as reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/iGoKBQ

