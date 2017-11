BRIEF-Xinyuan Real Estate Co reports Q3 net earnings/ADS $0.22​

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd

* Announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 8.6 percent to $482.4 million

* Qtrly ‍contract sales increased 15.1 pct to us$604.5 million from $525.4 million in Q3 of 2016

* Qtrly ‍diluted net earnings per american depositary share (“ADS”) attributable to shareholders were $0.22​

* Quarter was ‍negatively impacted by one-time $13 million loss on extinguishment of debt incurred upon co’s debt redemption in July

* ‍Q3 results generally in line with co's expectations under ongoing "restrictive" government. Policies impacting China's housing market​