BRIEF-XL Group Ltd Announces Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.11

Feb 1 (Reuters) - XL Group Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* XL GROUP-QTRLY ‍P&C COMBINED RATIO OF 99.0%, OR 89.5% EXCLUDING PRIOR YEAR DEVELOPMENT AND NATURAL CATASTROPHE LOSSES VERSUS 94.8%, OR 89.1%, RESPECTIVELY​

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $‍2.68​ BILLION VERSUS $2.46 BILLION

* XL GROUP - NATURAL CATASTROPHE PRE-TAX LOSSES NET OF REINSURANCE, REINSTATEMENT & PREMIUM ADJUSTMENTS,REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST FOR QUARTER OF $315.2 MILLION

* XL GROUP-NON-RECURRING CHARGE $100.5 MILLION ON REVALUATION OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSET WITH TAX ACT RECORDED AGAINST NET INCOME IN QUARTER