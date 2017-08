June 7 (Reuters) - Xl Group Ltd:

* Xl Group Ltd announces tender offers for up to $550 million aggregate maximum repurchase amount of certain outstanding securities of Xlit Ltd. and Catlin Insurance Company Ltd.

* Xl Group- to use cash on hand,proceeds from anticipated debt financing to fund purchase price for securities validly tendered,accepted for purchase​ ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: