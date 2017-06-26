FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Xlit Ltd announces waiver of financing condition for its previously announced tender offers
June 26, 2017 / 8:50 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Xlit Ltd announces waiver of financing condition for its previously announced tender offers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Xl Group Ltd

* Xlit ltd. Announces waiver of financing condition for its previously announced tender offers; also announces amendment of price determination date for 2045 notes offer

* Xl group ltd - xl-cayman also announced that it is amending price determination date with respect to 2045 notes offer

* Xl group ltd - price determination date for 2045 notes offer has been changed from july 6, 2017 to june 30, 2017

* Xl group ltd - wholly-owned subsidiary, xlit ltd. Is waiving financing condition with respect to its previously announced tender offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

