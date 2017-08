Aug 8 (Reuters) - XOMA Corp:

* XOMA reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $10.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.4 million

* XOMA Corp says current cash balance sufficient to fund operations through August 2018

* Qtrly net income per share available to common stockholders $0.02