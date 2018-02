BRIEF-Xperi Corp Announces Qtrly ‍GAAP EPS $0.11​

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Xperi Corp:

* XPERI CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* XPERI CORP QTRLY ‍ NON-GAAP EPS $0.77​

* XPERI CORP - QTRLY REVENUE $126.6 MILLION VERSUS $70.1 MILLION

* XPERI CORP QTRLY ‍GAAP EPS $0.11​

* XPERI CORP - SEES Q1 GAAP BILLINGS $99 MILLION TO $104 MILLION

* XPERI CORP SEES ‍ FY 2018 GAAP BILLINGS $415 MILLION TO $445 MILLION​

* XPERI CORP SEES ‍ FY 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW $120 MILLION TO $145 MILLION​

* XPERI CORP - ‍ IMPACT OF TAX ADJUSTMENTS REDUCED COMPANY'S Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM PREVIOUS ESTIMATE OF $0.24 PER DILUTED SHARE TO $0.11 PER DILUTED SHARE​