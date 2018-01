Jan 24 (Reuters) - Xperi Corp:

* XPERI CORP - ‍ON JAN.23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* XPERI-‍IN CONNECTION WITH AMENDMENT, MADE VOLUNTARY PREPAYMENT OF TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MILLION WITH CASH ON HAND​

* XPERI CORP - ‍AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REPLACEMENT OF OUTSTANDING INITIAL TERM LOANS WITH NEW TRANCHE TERM B-1 LOANS IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $494 MILLION