3 days ago
BRIEF-Xperi Corp updates on notice issued by U.S. International Trade Commission
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 10, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Xperi Corp updates on notice issued by U.S. International Trade Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Xperi Corp:

* Xperi corp says‍ on August 9, 2017, U.S. International Trade Commission issued a notice - SEC filing​

* Xperi-Itc issued notice extending by about 1 month dates to determine whether to review final initial determination for completion of an investigation

* Xperi -notice ‍to determine whether to review final ID and target date for completion of investigation filed by Tessera

* Xperi corp - ‍new deadline for commission to determine whether to review final initial determination is Sept. 29

* ‍new target date for completion of investigation is December 1, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

