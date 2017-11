Nov 7 (Reuters) - Xplore Technologies Corp

* Xplore Technologies announces CEO transition

* Xplore Technologies Corp says ‍announced resignation of Mark Holleran as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 31, 2017​

* Xplore Technologies Corp says ‍company also announced that Tom Wilkinson, CFO, has been appointed acting Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: