FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Xplore Technologies Q1 earnings per share $0.02
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 9, 2017 / 8:47 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Xplore Technologies Q1 earnings per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Xplore Technologies Corp

* Xplore Technologies reports profitable first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $20 million versus I/B/E/S view $17.4 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $75 million to $85 million

* Xplore Technologies Corp - gross margin for fiscal year is expected to be between 28% and 30% for fiscal 2018

* Xplore Technologies Corp - operating expenses are expected to be approximately $23-25 million for fiscal 2018

* Xplore Technologies Corp - company anticipates positive cash flow for full fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.