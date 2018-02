Feb 7 (Reuters) - Xpo Logistics Inc:

* XPO LOGISTICS SAYS ON TRACK FOR 5 PERCENT TO 8 PERCENT ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018

* XPO LOGISTICS SAYS IN NORTH AMERICA, EXPANDING LAST MILE NETWORK TO 85 HUBS BY END OF 2018; THERE WERE 55 HUBS BY YEAR-END 2017