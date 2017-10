Oct 23 (Reuters) - XPO Logistics Inc

* XPO Logistics to hire more than 6,000 U.S. seasonal workers as e-commerce booms

* XPO Logistics Inc - ‍company's 2017 recruitment target exceeds last year's level by approximately 1,000 workers, due primarily to growth in e-commerce​