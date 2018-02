Jan 30 (Reuters) - Xspray Pharma Ab (Publ):

* XSPRAY PHARMA PROPOSES A DIRECTED ISSUE OF 1,350,000 SHARES CORRESPONDING TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 88 MILLION TO EXPAND THE PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

* ‍HAS RESOLVED TO PROPOSE A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF 1.35 MILLION SHARES AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 65 PER SHARE​

* ‍SHAREHOLDERS REPRESENTING ABOUT 67.2 PERCENT OF SHARES OF XSPRAY PHARMA HAVE UNDERTAKEN TO VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ISSUE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: