Oct 6 (Reuters) - Xtant Medical Holdings Inc:

* XTANT MEDICAL ANNOUNCES CONSOLIDATION OF FIXATION OPERATIONS TO MONTANA AND CLOSURE OF DAYTON FACILITY

* ‍ONCE TRANSITION TO MONTANA​ FACILITY IS COMPLETED, ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE IN EXCESS OF $2 MILLION

* ‍ONE-TIME COST FOR EXECUTING CHANGE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $1.5 MILLION​