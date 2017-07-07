FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Bonds News
July 7, 2017 / 9:10 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Xtant Medical Holdings, effective June 30, 2017 units entered into fifteenth amendment to amended, restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Xtant Medical Holdings Inc:

* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc - effective June 30, 2017 units entered into fifteenth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Xtant Medical Holdings - amendment further defers unit's accrued interest payment date for fiscal quarter ended on December 31, 2016 until July 15, 2017

* Xtant Medical Holdings - amendment also deferrs unit's accrued interest payment date for fiscal qtrs ended on march 31 and June 30 until July 15 Source text (bit.ly/2tRSrm7) Further company coverage:

