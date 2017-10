Oct 2 (Reuters) - Xtreme Drilling Corp

* Xtreme announces sale of XDR 200 drilling rigs and third quarter 2017 operations update and conference call information

* Xtreme Drilling Corp - ‍for Q3 of 2017 Xtreme had total operating days of 851 from its drilling operations​

* Xtreme Drilling Corp - ‍company continues to actively market four XDR 300 drilling rigs for sale​